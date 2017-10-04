10/04/2017: Who exactly owns Puerto Rico's $73 billion debt?

(Markets Edition) Uber's board has voted on a series of decisions that'll reduce the influence of former CEO Travis Kalanick. And now there are reports that Uber plans to go public sometime in 2019. The University of Michigan's Erik Gordon joined us to discuss what Uber will need to do ahead of this IPO, and if others will be able to draw lessons from the controversies that have plagued the company. Afterwards, we'll discuss who might helm the Federal Reserve next year, and then hear from Cate Long — founder of Puerto Rico Clearinghouse — about Puerto Rico's $73 billion debt and the people to whom that debt is owed.