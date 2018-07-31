A new deal for Puerto Rico's power company

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) Puerto Rico's bankrupt power company is moving closer to privatization now that the government has announced it's reached a deal with the utility and its creditors over debt. We'll look at what exactly both sides have agreed on. Afterwards, we'll talk about the state of manufacturing in Texas, and then we'll discuss how airlines are coping with a pilot "shortage." Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/31/2018)

