Why consumers are on a spending spree

(Markets Edition) Second-quarter GDP numbers are out, revealing that the economy grew 4.1 percent. A major driver of this: increased consumer spending. We'll take a look at some of factors that are fueling this behavior. Afterwards, we'll recap yesterday's testimony from Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, in front of Congress about major trade issues, and then we'll discuss how Puerto Rico is looking to private investors to help with its financial struggles. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/27/2018)