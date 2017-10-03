10/03/2017: How much do millennials value college?

(U.S. Edition) After Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas, emergency responders rushed hundreds to hospitals. On today's show, we'll look at how hospitals prepare for mass trauma. Afterwards, we'll talk about the former Equifax CEO's planned appearance on Capitol Hill, and whether lawmakers will do anything to help prevent huge data breaches in the future. And finally, we'll chat with the University of Chicago's Cathy Cohen about millennial attitudes toward education.