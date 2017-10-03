DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/03/2017: How much do millennials value college?

(U.S. Edition) After Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas, emergency responders rushed hundreds to hospitals. On today's show, we'll look at how hospitals prepare for mass trauma. Afterwards, we'll talk about the former Equifax CEO's planned appearance on Capitol Hill, and whether lawmakers will do anything to help prevent huge data breaches in the future. And finally, we'll chat with the University of Chicago's Cathy Cohen about millennial attitudes toward education.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.