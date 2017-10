10/24/2017: The time is ticking on Trump's legislative agenda

(U.S. Edition) On Trump's plate when he heads to Capitol Hill today: the legislative agenda. There's a lot for Congress to do in just 30 days. On today's show, we'll look at some of the issues they'll need to tackle. Afterwards, we'll discuss the EU's investigation into the possible collusion of various German car companies, and then visit Houston to find out how one family is coping post-Harvey.