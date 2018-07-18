Your birth order could have an effect on your future earnings

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) The European Commission is set to fine Google a record $5 billion over antitrust practices related to its Android system. We'll explore what this ruling could mean for the way Google operates. Afterwards, we'll discuss why MGM is planning to sue some of the victims in last October's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Plus: We'll explore the economics of birth order with economics professor Sandra Black. She talked to us about evidence that shows first-born children tend to better when it comes to earnings and education. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/18/2018)

