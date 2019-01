British P.M. Theresa May's Brexit plan went down in flames Tuesday, but the markets didn't really seem to care. Ukrainian hackers made millions after breaking into the Securities Exchange Commission's database. Plus, ahead of the World Economic Forum next week, a look at one of the world's most pressing problems: trade tensions. And we take a quick look at Apple's broken battery boon.

