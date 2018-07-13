DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Trump dampens hope for U.K.-U.S. trade after Brexit

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Protesters have lined the streets in central London this morning to speak against President Trump’s visit to the capital. Prime Minister Theresa May was counting on support from her U.S. counterpart with Brexit negotiations reaching a crescendo, but overnight comments from the president might have squashed her hopes. Then, new figures released today show China’s trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record high last month. How much of that has to do with escalating trade tensions between the two nations? We put that question to one of our economic analysts. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/13/2018) 

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.