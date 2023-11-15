Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played

NBA’s in-season tournament aims to attract more — and earlier — viewers

Savannah Maher Nov 15, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye pretends to sleep as the Michigan Wolverines starting lineup is announced. Turns out, most Americans are sleeping on sports too. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

NBA’s in-season tournament aims to attract more — and earlier — viewers

Savannah Maher Nov 15, 2023
Heard on:
Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye pretends to sleep as the Michigan Wolverines starting lineup is announced. Turns out, most Americans are sleeping on sports too. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The first round of the NBA’s new in-season tournament continues this week, with all 30 teams competing for the new “NBA cup” and a $500,000 per-player prize.

The contest wraps up on December, about 4 months before the NBA playoffs begin. League executives hope this will drive fan engagement and revenue early in the season. 

In August, the Pew Research Center asked 12,000 Americans about their sports habits. Turns out, “most Americans — a pretty healthy majority of Americans — are fairly checked out,” said Pew researcher John Gramlich. 

Just 16% of Americans follow sports very or extremely closely. To boost that number some leagues are tinkering with the product; the MLB added a pitch clock to make baseball more watchable, while the NBA’s push comes down to marketing. 

“‘Here’s a reason to watch earlier.’ ‘Here’s another trophy. Who’s gonna win this trophy?’ said Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of Arizona State’s Global Sport Institute.

The in-season tournament’s knockout structure — plus flashy new jerseys and courts — are trying to turn early, regular season games into events, he said. “Crassly, it’s the same toothpaste in a different tube.”

So far, it seems to be working: The league says ESPN viewership for the tournament is up 55% over games this time last year

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:38 AM PST
7:12
3:12 AM PST
11:16
3:00 AM PST
34:23
4:01 PM PST
31:34
Nov 14, 2023
27:30
Nov 14, 2023
1:05
Nov 14, 2023
33:10
Dating apps struggle to compete in a saturated market
Dating apps struggle to compete in a saturated market
Ralph Nader says these CEOs got it right — ethically
Ralph Nader says these CEOs got it right — ethically
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling
House GOP threatens to defund office that studies, advocates for working women
House GOP threatens to defund office that studies, advocates for working women