Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Raising the Debt Ceiling

We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?

Kimberly Adams Jun 2, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
Congress will soon have to turn broad spending limits into actual appropriations bills for the next fiscal year. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Raising the Debt Ceiling

We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?

Kimberly Adams Jun 2, 2023
Heard on:
Congress will soon have to turn broad spending limits into actual appropriations bills for the next fiscal year. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

After all of that drama (of which there was a lot), we finally have a deal on the debt ceiling. It’s one that’s long and complicated, to say the least. So what happens next?

The Treasury Department will start issuing new debt to fund the government pretty much right away. The deal also sets a firm deadline for federal student loan payments to restart by late summer.

Looking a little further out, federal agencies will have to issue guidance on other elements of the deal, including new requirements for SNAP benefits

“As soon as Sep. 1 or 90 days after enactment, folks who are 50 years old would actually be newly subjected to a work reporting requirement,” said Indi Dutta-Gupta, president of the Center for Law and Social Policy.

Meanwhile, Congress will have to turn the broad spending limits in the deal into actual appropriations bills for the next fiscal year with actual numbers. Like, how much funding will the Department of Education get to start collecting student loan payments again? And what exactly can lawmakers cut from the IRS budget? All that’s happening while the clock is ticking.

“Hopefully, we will not run into a shutdown showdown in September, October,” said Danny Weiss, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation. “But it’s not completely out of the question that we might face that situation.”

And if lawmakers don’t hammer out their disagreements by January, the deal will trigger 1% cuts across the board.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Raising the Debt Ceiling
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:16 AM PDT
8:59
2:57 AM PDT
11:54
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
Jun 1, 2023
15:47
Jun 1, 2023
27:11
Jun 1, 2023
28:34
May 30, 2023
19:06
It's not my fault I was poor
This Is Uncomfortable
It's not my fault I was poor
Are we expected to tip robots now?
Are we expected to tip robots now?
Yes, you can be employed and homeless
Finding Your Place
Yes, you can be employed and homeless
AI is already taking jobs from some voice actors
Marketplace Tech
AI is already taking jobs from some voice actors