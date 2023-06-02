Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

A tale of two debt dramas on Capitol Hill
Jun 1, 2023
Episode 936

A tale of two debt dramas on Capitol Hill

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, a bond market pulse check.

The debt limit deal making its way through Congress comes with changes to work requirements for food stamps. We’ll get into why these changes may not be the cost-cutting solutions they’re cracked up to be. And Congress has blocked President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. We’ll discuss what’s next in the battle over loan forgiveness. Plus, the heartwarming story of a bumblebee rescue.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

