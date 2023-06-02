A tale of two debt dramas on Capitol Hill
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The debt limit deal making its way through Congress comes with changes to work requirements for food stamps. We’ll get into why these changes may not be the cost-cutting solutions they’re cracked up to be. And Congress has blocked President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. We’ll discuss what’s next in the battle over loan forgiveness. Plus, the heartwarming story of a bumblebee rescue.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Senate votes to overturn Biden’s student loan relief program” from NBC News
- “The new work requirements for food stamps in the debt ceiling deal” from The Washington Post
- “The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex,” season six of “The Uncertain Hour” from Marketplace
- “Billionaire SPAC Kings Dragged to Court After Boom Goes Bust” from Bloomberg
- “Treasury bill yields plunge with debt deal in view” from Axios
- “Company Insiders Made Billions Before SPAC Bust” from The Wall Street Journal
- “NBA Quiz: Where Is the Pass Going?” from The New York Times
- This TikTok from @animal__usa of a wholesome bee rescue
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.