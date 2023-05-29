How the debt ceiling deal got done
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we unpack the spending caps and work requirements involved. We'll also visit a Florida bar that hosts dog birthday parties.
Segments From this episode
How the (debt limit) sausage gets made
Marketplace host Reema Khrais chats with Marketplace reporter Justin Ho about the deal that President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy struck over the weekend to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling.
4 of 5 “prime age” people are in workforce, highest since 2001
The ratio covers people 25 to 54 years old. The strong participation means employers looking to hire may have a hard time finding workers.
The price of eggs
From an episode of Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais brings you the story of a woman who hoped a fertility industry could put her on the road to financial stability but instead led her down an unexpected path.
Could financial warning labels help borrowers avoid risky loans?
Some experts back the idea for certain high-interest loans. But it likely wouldn't put off desperate short-term borrowers.
A Florida bar for humans and man's best friend
Despite core inflation falling in April, one Florida small business is still feeling the pain of higher prices for beer and cleaning supplies.
Music from the episode
Dangerous Big Data, Joywave
Feather Little Dragon
In Seoul Epik High
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Melt Kehlani
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer