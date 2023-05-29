Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Marketplace
How the debt ceiling deal got done
May 29, 2023

How the debt ceiling deal got done

Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we unpack the spending caps and work requirements involved. We'll also visit a Florida bar that hosts dog birthday parties.

Segments From this episode

How the (debt limit) sausage gets made

by Reema Khrais and Justin Ho

Marketplace host Reema Khrais chats with Marketplace reporter Justin Ho about the deal that President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy struck over the weekend to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling.

4 of 5 "prime age" people are in workforce, highest since 2001

by Stephanie Hughes
May 29, 2023
The ratio covers people 25 to 54 years old. The strong participation means employers looking to hire may have a hard time finding workers.
With the labor market still hot, industries like hospitality and retail may struggle to attract workers unless they boost wages.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The price of eggs

by Reema Khrais

From an episode of Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," host Reema Khrais brings you the story of a woman who hoped a fertility industry could put her on the road to financial stability but instead led her down an unexpected path.

Could financial warning labels help borrowers avoid risky loans?

by Scott Morgan
May 29, 2023
Some experts back the idea for certain high-interest loans. But it likely wouldn't put off desperate short-term borrowers.
A man exits a payday loan store in London. Some experts say a warning label for certain high-interest loans could be beneficial.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
My Economy

A Florida bar for humans and man's best friend

by Nicholas Guiang
May 29, 2023
Despite core inflation falling in April, one Florida small business is still feeling the pain of higher prices for beer and cleaning supplies.
BRK Republic even hosts birthday parties for the dogs, complete with decorations and homemade pumpkin cake.
Courtesy Lindsay Lipovich
Music from the episode

Dangerous Big Data, Joywave
Feather Little Dragon
In Seoul Epik High
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Melt Kehlani

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

