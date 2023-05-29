A Florida bar for humans and man’s best friend

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Everyone has heard of cat cafes, but what about dog bars? Imagine a dog park with platforms, a play pool and dozens of rolling tennis balls — all housed inside bar. That is what Lindsay Lipovich of West Palm Beach, Florida, set out to accomplish when she opened BRK Republic in the fall of 2020.

“We [Lipovich and her dog] had gone out into a brewery and they wouldn’t let my dog in,” Lipovich said. “And I got a little sassy with the bartender and said, ‘You should get rid of all those metal containers and put down some turf and need to have a cool place.'”

But when the customers and good boys and girls leave, that is when the real work begins at BRK Republic. Maintaining the bar is the most laborious task for the staff, according to Lipovich.

“Our cleaning process is a two-step process. At night, we are power-washing it with water and getting all the grime and stuff out of there that we possibly can,” she said. “In the morning, we attack it with an enzyme cleaner, as well.”

Despite the task that cleaning and keeping the bar safe for both dogs and humans can be, Lipovich is thankful for the space, because it allows her to spend time with her best friend.

“Winnie, she’s like a child to me. I love her very much and it used to be so disappointing to have to leave her home when I would leave for work,” Lipovich said. “When she comes in to BRK with me, I feel like I gave her some sort of purpose in her life.”

To listen to Lipovich’s full story, click the audio player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.