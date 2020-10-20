As we head into what looks like a third wave of COVID-19, many workplaces are still struggling to figure out how to best handle the virus — should workers stay home? When should they come back? Should employers administer tests? And who gets told the results?

The lack of a strong set of binding national rules for much of this has left many states to fill in the gaps. In California, a new law will go into effect in January that sets up specific requirements for employers when someone in the workplace gets COVID-19.

One example: There’s been no work-from-home or shelter-in-place for tens of thousands of warehouse workers in Southern California, said Sheheryar Kaoosji, executive director at the Warehouse Worker Resource Center.

“We call them essential workers; we talked about how important they are,” he said, yet often they haven’t gotten essential information about COVID-19 cases on the job.

“There was a lot of fear,” Kaoosji said. “A lot of the time the employer would say, ‘Well, I can’t tell you that,’ or ‘we’re not going to talk about that.'”

But starting at the beginning of next year, California employers will have to notify all workers of any potential COVID-19 exposure in the workplace within one day of learning of the risk and inform public health authorities of an outbreak of three or more infections within two weeks of one another.

Nationally, employers have no such obligation, said Debbie Berkowitz, worker safety and health program director with the National Employment Law Project.

“Knowledge is power,” she said. “Without that information, I don’t really know how workers can protect themselves.”

While a handful of states have adopted some form of reporting requirement like California’s, the federal government has only made nonbinding recommendations.

The lack of federal reporting requirements sometimes leaves resource-thin public health departments to discover workplace clusters only through lengthy investigations.

“In the absence of any requirement, it is almost impossible for the local public health agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” Berkowitz said.

But informing an entire workforce of potential COVID-19 risks can be complex for organizations, said Sean Kramer, an employment law attorney with Ogletree Deakins in San Francisco. He cited the example of a truck driver who visits multiple sites and has many limited interactions.

“There’s the potential for over-notification to employees as a sort of a stop gap or a failsafe,” he said. “It may ultimately scare employees.”

And while the California law prevents employers from naming names, in many workplaces the identity of an infected person would be hard to hide, raising privacy concerns.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs How are Americans feeling about their finances? Nearly half of all Americans would have trouble paying for an unexpected $250 bill and a third of Americans have less income than before the pandemic, according to the latest results of our Marketplace-Edison Poll. Also, 6 in 10 Americans think that race has at least some impact on an individual’s long-term financial situation, but Black respondents are much more likely to think that race has a big impact on a person’s long-term financial situation than white or Hispanic/Latinx respondents. Find the rest of the poll results here, which cover how Americans have been faring financially about six months into the pandemic, race and equity within the workplace and some of the key issues Trump and Biden supporters are concerned about. Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse