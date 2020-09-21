The national unemployment rate has fallen from nearly 15% in April down to 8.4% percent last month.

That number, however, masks some big differences in how states are recovering from the huge job losses resulting from the pandemic.

States that rely heavily on face-to-face service jobs have the highest unemployment. Nevada, Hawaii, California and New York have unemployment rates ranging from 11% to more than 13%.

“Travel, tourism, hospitality, dining — those states continue to be hit hard here,” said Jill Gonzalez with the personal finance website WalletHub.

It also matters when and how hard the pandemic hit. Daniel Sternberg at HR platform Gusto said, according to his data, New York still hasn’t recovered all the small business jobs it lost in the spring.

“Because we saw such large declines in some of the service sector, food and beverage, etc., early in the crisis,” Sternberg said.

There are some farm states doing much better. Gonzalez said their main industries, “were simply not as affected by COVID-19. So agriculture, grocery stores, certainly needed those shipments in.”

So unemployment rates in Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota and Vermont have now fallen below 5%.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that was supposed to get the federal government back into the business of topping up unemployment benefits, to $400 a week. Few states, however, are currently paying even part of the benefit that the president promised. And, it looks like, in most states, the maximum additional benefit unemployment recipients will be able to get is $300. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse