Temporary furloughs are turning into permanent job losses during the pandemic

It’s the first of the month, and people who got temporarily furloughed because of the pandemic collapse are being told not to come back … ever. For example, 18,000 MGM Grand Resorts employees got that word. There’s a psychological cost to this, morale, and the question of workers getting the skills they need for the next gig, if there’s one to be found.

Steven Davis, professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio about this. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Steven Davis: It’s not just literally reskilling. It’s, people get discouraged when they can’t find a job for a few months. Anything we can do to hasten the economy’s recovery and accelerate the creation of these new job opportunities will help on both the morale front and the skill-building front. Because businesses themselves will have an incentive to help train the employees that they they want to bring on.

David Brancaccio: But I note, in one of your recent papers, you’re not a fan of government policies that encourage companies to keep people on board if there’s a sense they ultimately won’t need them.

Davis: That’s delaying the inevitable at a very high cost. And I think a perfect example of this is our policy toward the airline industries. The Treasury Department decided to spend tens of billions of dollars in subsidies directed to airline companies on the condition that they not lay anybody off. And now we’re seeing that. The airline subsidies that kept people employed are expiring this month actually. And airlines have already made it clear they’re going to be laying off tens of thousands of people. So here we’ve spent tens of billions of dollars to keep people waiting around for jobs that in many cases are not going to come back.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that was supposed to get the federal government back into the business of topping up unemployment benefits, to $400 a week. Few states, however, are currently paying even part of the benefit that the president promised. And, it looks like, in most states, the maximum additional benefit unemployment recipients will be able to get is $300. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse