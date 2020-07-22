If federal pandemic money goes away, the average unemployment check nationwide will drop more than 60%, to about $340 a week.

Don Darue and his family have been getting ready.

“We’ve been saving money in anticipation of the bottom falling out of all of this,” he said. Still, they’re facing a financial cliff.

“We were just talking about that this morning over breakfast — what are we going to do?” he said.

In non-COVID times, Darue can be found most weekdays hosting morning drive-time radio in Truckee, California, a resort area near Lake Tahoe. In March, all the station’s employees were laid off. Darue stayed home to take care of his two elementary-age kids, who were home from school. His wife still works supervising food services at a local hospital.

He’s been getting around $400 a week in state unemployment benefits, plus $600 a week federal — it’s actually a bit more than he was making at the radio station.

“Which helped things stay pretty status quo in our house,” he said.

However, Darue still doesn’t know if school’s reopening in the fall. If it doesn’t, he’ll be at home watching the kids.

“If I can’t go back to work, and the COVID relief ends, we are going to have to move. It seems counterintuitive, but during the pandemic, rents have gone up,” he said.

Jody Solell knows what his family’s going to do if the $600-a-week pandemic payment goes away: more of the same.

“We’re pretty frugal,” he said.

Back in March, Solell was furloughed from his job at a solar-energy installer in suburban Maryland.

“I mean, I cut back as soon as I got furloughed. I haven’t been in a store other than a grocery store since March,” he said. “Our credit card bill is like half of what it normally is.”

The loss of federal unemployment payments might force him to start charging the cards up again. Starting next week, Solell’s unemployment check will be reduced by two-thirds, to just $300 a week.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse