After nearly a year, weekly unemployment claims remain high

The latest report on unemployment claims from the Department of Labor shows the number of Americans applying for benefits edged higher last week to 745,000.

That’s ahead of the February jobs report on Friday.

The weekly jobless claims data has bounced around a bit, but the bottom line is unemployment claims have been historically high for going on a year.

Every week since the pandemic shutdowns started in March 2020, there have been more new unemployment claims filed than in any single week during the Great Recession.

Mark Hamrick at Bankrate said the level of job loss week after week is alarming. “Not only have these claims remained quite elevated, historically, but there is the duration of this, because we are now in the 50th week of this economic stress,” he said.

These persistently high jobless claims indicate a lot of labor market volatility, said Andrew Stettner at the Century Foundation, as employers alternately cut back and expand in the pandemic.

Here’s what that means for workers: “I got back to work — either at the old job or at the new job — but then this week didn’t have any work, or I had my hours reduced, and so I’m filing for unemployment,” Stettner said.

Stettner predicted that this kind of employment churn will continue until vaccination is widespread enough that businesses and schools can reopen and stay open.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs So what’s up with “Zoom fatigue”? It’s a real thing. The science backs it up — there’s new research from Stanford University. So why is it that the technology can be so draining? Jeremy Bailenson with Stanford’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab puts it this way: “It’s like being in an elevator where everyone in the elevator stopped and looked right at us for the entire elevator ride at close-up.” Bailenson said turning off self-view and shrinking down the video window can make interactions feel more natural and less emotionally taxing. How are Americans spending their money these days? Economists are predicting that pent-up demand for certain goods and services is going to burst out all over as more people get vaccinated. A lot of people had to drastically change their spending in the pandemic because they lost jobs or had their hours cut. But at the same time, most consumers “are still feeling secure or optimistic about their finances,” according to Candace Corlett, president of WSL Strategic Retail, which regularly surveys shoppers. A lot of people enjoy browsing in stores, especially after months of forced online shopping. And another area expecting a post-pandemic boost: travel. What happened to all of the hazard pay essential workers were getting at the beginning of the pandemic? Almost a year ago, when the pandemic began, essential workers were hailed as heroes. Back then, many companies gave hazard pay, an extra $2 or so per hour, for coming in to work. That quietly went away for most of them last summer. Without federal action, it’s mostly been up to local governments to create programs and mandates. They’ve helped compensate front-line workers, but they haven’t been perfect. “The solutions are small. They’re piecemeal,” said Molly Kinder at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “You’re seeing these innovative pop-ups because we have failed overall to do something systematically.” Read More Collapse