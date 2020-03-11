How Europe can support its economy as the COVID-19 outbreak grows
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
How Europe can support its economy as the COVID-19 outbreak grows
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Six weeks ago, the European Central Bank was optimistic about the eurozone economy thanks to improving business sentiment, recovering global trade and a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.
But that was before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Last week, the Federal Reserve stunned markets with an emergency half a percentage point rate cut, and central banks in Japan and the U.K. vowed to take part in a coordinated global effort to support financial markets and maintain economic stability.
On Thursday, the ECB will decide whether to commit to that promise, too.
But economists have warned there’s little scope for the central bank to act since its benchmark rate already sits at a record low of -0.5%.
Aside from further slashing rates into negative territory, investors say the bank could expand the asset purchase program it restarted last year, or provide new lending systems for small businesses hit by coronavirus disruption.
President Christine Lagarde has said the ECB is “ready to take appropriate and targeted measures” to address the crisis. She just may need to dig deeper in her monetary policy toolbox to find the right recession fighting fix.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.