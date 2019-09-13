Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Rent control does not affordable housing make

Sep 13, 2019




Coal comfort

Sep 12, 2019


Could U.S. interest rates go negative like Europe’s?

Meghan McCarty Carino Sep 13, 2019
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The European Central Bank announced a big new stimulus package for the eurozone earlier today. The ECB is restarting its quantitative easing program to buy bonds again, and pushed interest rates even deeper into the negative. The bank cut rates to a record low of -0.5%. The idea is to boost the economy by spurring lending and spending above saving. The move caught the eye of President Trump, who urged the Fed to follow suit. But experts say the conditions in the U.S. don’t warrant negative rates, and they probably wouldn’t do what Trump said he wants: to weaken the dollar to help U.S. exports.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

