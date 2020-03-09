No SXSW means no economic boost for Austin, Texas

South by Southwest, the massive film, music and technology conference that happens in Austin, Texas, every March, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The festival organizers announced Friday that “the City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU.”

It’s the first time in 34 years that the festival will not go ahead.

What’s the mood for all of the folks who will be affected? Many are in disbelief. SXSW brings roughly $350 million to the local economy, according to some estimates, affecting virtually everyone in Austin.

Elizabeth Mathis, who works at a bar called Javelina on Rainey Street in Austin, spent part of Sunday night talking to her fellow bartenders about what they were going to do next.

“I think it’ll be OK,” she said. “I am worried […] we were all expecting to have that extra push. It’s our bonus, pretty much. I got hired here in May and I was holding out expecting to be here in March for ‘South by.’ “

Mathis said she was concerned about COVID-19 with so many people coming in from out of town, but now she’s worried about her ability to pay rent.

The cancellation will undoubtedly affect individuals, but entire businesses could also be in jeopardy. Many of Austin’s local businesses bake these 10 festival days into their budgeting — like the music venue Hotel Vegas.

General manager Robbie Pawlek says the venue was supposed to host some official SXSW music events. The acts will still go on, just without the festival name attached. As a result, he doesn’t know how many people are going to show up, but he’s cautiously optimistic. The Hotel Vegas staff is trying to do what it can to make sure people feel safe about showing up.

“We got enough sanitizer, hand washing stations, you know, I ordered face masks, if people want them, they could have them,” Pawlek said.

It’s not just the service industry that stands to lose revenue, though. You have hotels and pizza joints, but you also have lighting companies, for example, that will now have to hustle to make ends meet. Or, say, a business that wraps buildings and cars in vinyl advertising — one owner said he’s going to lose at least $75,000.

Some Austin business owners said they know they’re going to have a decision to make once they crunch the numbers: take out a loan or just not pay rent this month.

