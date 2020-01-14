More of your trade war questions, answered

The ongoing trade saga between the U.S. and China has continued for almost two years now, with each country placing (or threatening) tariffs on billions of dollars worth in products.

Now, there’s set to be an agreement. President Donald Trump announced that he’ll sign the first phase of a trade deal on Wednesday. Tariffs on about $120 billion worth of Chinese goods will drop from 15% to 7.5%, while China has agreed to “end its long-standing practice of forcing or pressuring foreign companies to transfer their technology to Chinese companies.”

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal wanted to know what questions you had about the trade war, which we’ve tackled below. We’ll also continue to update our FAQ with trade questions, so check back here for more answers.

What exactly is a trade war?

We’ve heard the term “trade war” tossed around constantly in the news, so Twitter user @jmasoncooper had a very valid question: he wanted to know how to actually define it.

OK, so the bad news is that there is no official definition, according to Doug Irwin, a trade historian at Dartmouth College.

“It’s not even really an official term that’s used by economists or others,” Irwin told Marketplace.

However, the way it’s used generally describes the back-and-forth between countries trying to restrict each other’s trade.

“Then you get into the cycle of one country imposing barriers, the other country retaliating, and it sort of spins out of control,” Irwin said.

Check out the timeline below to learn more about the origins of the Trump tariffs:

What are our next steps for phase two of the trade deal, and beyond?

A couple of you, like @code_and_beer, were wondering if we have a timeline for the next phase, and how many stages we should expect. President Trump has kept details vague, at first stating that he’ll head to Beijing for talks “at a later date,” and more recently mentioning that he may wait until after the 2020 presidential election to complete phase two.

“I think I might want to wait to finish it until after the election because I think we can make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal,” Trump has told reporters.

Did the U.S. win the trade war and was it easy?

Trump notably commented that “trade wars are good, and easy to win,” which had @willrogers013 wondering if we actually did end up emerging victorious. We didn’t, because of the simple conclusion that no one wins trade wars, according to Monica de Bolle, a senior fellow at the Petersen Institute for International Economics.

When economists have examined the economic effects of trade wars, they’ve found evidence of lost jobs and stifled economic growth.



Related Stories