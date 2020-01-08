How potential trade deals could affect farmers

The Senate Finance Committee voted in favor of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Tuesday, moving it one step closer to the Senate floor. In addition to the USMCA, a phase one trade deal with China is set to be signed next week.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal called Illinois hog, soybean and corn farmer Brian Duncan to see how he’s feeling about the potential trade deals.
“We are hopeful this is the start of good news and an increasing ramp up in exports that would result in better farm profitability, or at least some farm profitability,” Duncan said.
After a tumultuous few months of trade news, Duncan doesn’t feel things are back to normal just yet.
“When the ink is dry on the paper, then I’ll be a true believer,” he said. “Until that time, I’m reserving a little bit of emotion.”
Duncan hopes that in 2020, Illinois farms will make more money from sales instead of government payments through the Market Facilitation Program.
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
