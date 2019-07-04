Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Marketplace Morning Report

In California, immigrant entrepreneurs get a shot at the American Dream

Jul 4, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

USMCA disappoints Southeastern growers

Emma Hurt Jul 4, 2019
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L), US President Donald Trump (C) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are pictured after signing a new free trade agreement in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit.
MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images

Cheap Mexican imports have been troubling fruit and vegetable growers in the Southeast. They say they hoped that the Trump administration’s new deal to replace the North American free trade agreement, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), would address the competitive market.

But many are of the opinion that the agreement, which Congress has yet to schedule a vote on, does not. According to Brittany Lee, a blueberry farmer in Florida, the current situation spells disastrous consequences for her family’s business.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

