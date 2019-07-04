Cheap Mexican imports have been troubling fruit and vegetable growers in the Southeast. They say they hoped that the Trump administration’s new deal to replace the North American free trade agreement, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), would address the competitive market.

But many are of the opinion that the agreement, which Congress has yet to schedule a vote on, does not. According to Brittany Lee, a blueberry farmer in Florida, the current situation spells disastrous consequences for her family’s business.