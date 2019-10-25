Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Shanghai's mountain of trash

Oct 25, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,085 Episodes
Marketplace 3,957 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,663 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 152 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 114 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 21 Episodes

Distributor US Foods wants to put its own items on the menu, CEO says

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Oct 25, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"Logistics is a very important part of what we do," US Foods CEO Pietro Satriano says. "We have 6,000 trucks on the road."
Courtesy of US Foods

If you’re eating out, there’s a decent chance something on your plate will have come from US Foods. It’s one of the largest food service distribution companies in the country, supplying restaurants, schools, hospitals — just about anywhere that’s not your home.

But the food supplier industry is competitive, and according to CEO Pietro Satriano, US Foods wants to stand out by making and selling its own premium products, not just provide the raw foodstuff.

“A few years ago, we launched a Hollandaise sauce,” Satriano told host Kai Ryssdal. “It’s a very finicky product. And we have a product that is all-natural, clean ingredients and just allows the restaurant to save a little bit of time and focus on what’s going to make them famous, which is the rest of the recipe, the rest of the dish.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.