Duke freshman basketball star Zion Williamson split his Nike shoe wide open in a game against rival North Carolina on Wednesday, injuring his knee less than one minute into the game. TV cameras caught former President Barack Obama, one of many celebrities in the crowd, appearing to say “His shoe broke.” Nike is in damage-control mode, launching an investigation into what went wrong with Williamson’s model PG 2.5 Nike. This shoe drama got us thinking about the business of footwear and apparel in college athletics.
