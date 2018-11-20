- Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/20/business/feeling-pressured-americans-pushed-overspend-holiday-season/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The pressure to spend during the holiday season can be intense, with Thanksgiving weekend sales pelting you like a flurry of Nerf darts on Christmas morning.

A new survey from Bankrate.com says nearly half of Americans are feeling pressured into spending more than they’re comfortable with this holiday season. The pressure to overspend is hitting Americans up and down the income ladder.

“Working in a very materialistic industry, I do feel some of that pressure to be the best gift giver ever,” said Riley O’Connor, who works in fashion in New York.

Parents and middle-income earners feel it the the most, said Adrian Garcia at Bankrate.com.

“If you turn on the TV right now you’re going to be hit with ads left and right, based on getting out there for Black Friday, getting out there for Cyber Monday,” Garcia said.

Over half of the survey respondents said they use coupons and sale events, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, to deal with the pressure of the holidays. Bankrate’s survey also found that most people end up limiting their gift-giving.

“As our family has grown — we actually pick names now so we don’t have to buy for everyone,” said Shelby Taylor in New York’s Christmas market at Bryant Park. “It helps really simplify the holiday.”

Holiday spending is expected to rise by almost five percent this year. Meanwhile, the New York Fed said that household debt has been rising steadily over the last four years, reaching over $13.5 trillion.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO