Artist rendering of an NFL stadium in Carson, California — a city in Los Angeles County. - MANICA Architecture

Pro sports stadiums often trigger debates about whether local governments should help cover their costs. And while a proposed soccer stadium did set off such a discussion in Nashville, Tennessee, another factor played a large role. The team agreed to a list of citizen demands and signed a "community benefits agreement," which helped the stadium plan win city council approval. Such agreements are becoming common, but questions linger about how much value stadiums bring to communities.

