By Tony Gonzalez
October 23, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Artist rendering of an NFL stadium in Carson, California — a city in Los Angeles County. 
Artist rendering of an NFL stadium in Carson, California — a city in Los Angeles County.  - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Pro sports stadiums often trigger debates about whether local governments should help cover their costs. And while a proposed soccer stadium did set off such a discussion in Nashville, Tennessee, another factor played a large role. The team agreed to a list of citizen demands and signed a "community benefits agreement," which helped the stadium plan win city council approval. Such agreements are becoming common, but questions linger about how much value stadiums bring to communities.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

Sign up to stay connected to Marketplace and you could be in for a Halloween treat!

Subscribe to our daily newsletter by Oct. 31 and you're automatically entered to win one of 10 Marketplace treat bags. They're filled with some great swag, plus something unique to give you a peek behind the scenes — a program rundown signed by Kai Ryssdal.

Subscribe today for your chance to win – and good luck!