Marketplace Morning Report

Airlines are going CLEAR

Jul 30, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

United buys stake in biometric firm Clear as a pitch to frequent fliers

Marielle Segarra Jul 30, 2019
A United Airlines plane.
United Airlines via Getty Images

United Airlines is buying a stake in the biometric screening company Clear. Clear is a fee-based service that allows you to pass through expedited security at more than 50 airports and sports stadiums with a fingerprint or a scan of your eye. One of United’s competitors, Delta Air Lines, also has a stake in Clear.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

