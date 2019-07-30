United buys stake in biometric firm Clear as a pitch to frequent fliers
United Airlines is buying a stake in the biometric screening company Clear. Clear is a fee-based service that allows you to pass through expedited security at more than 50 airports and sports stadiums with a fingerprint or a scan of your eye. One of United’s competitors, Delta Air Lines, also has a stake in Clear.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
