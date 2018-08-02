Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/02/economy/decline-china-s-currency-lessens-bite-us-tariffs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The trade story of the day is actually more of a currency story. As you know, the Trump administration has proposed another round of tariffs on some $200 billion worth of Chinese products — ranging from tobacco to dog food to plywood. Now, the president is threatening to more than double the size of that tariff from 10 percent to 25 percent. One reason: the falling value of China's currency. The yuan is trading at a 14-month low against the U.S. dollar, blunting the intended effect of those tariffs.

