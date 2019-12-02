Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

Just about everything you own came on a truck

Dec 2, 2019
Marketplace

Walk, run, fly

Nov 28, 2019
New Trump administration tariffs mix currency dynamics into the trade war

Kimberly Adams Dec 2, 2019
"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies," President Donald Trump tweeted this morning.
Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s trade battles are far from over. Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that he’ll bring back tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina, arguing the two South American countries are purposely allowing their currencies to fall in value against the dollar.

But the morning statements also repeated Trump’s call for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates because it could make the dollar weaker, potentially making U.S. exports more competitive.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

