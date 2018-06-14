Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/14/business/spike-demand-building-materials-helped-drive-overall-retail-sales-may/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

New numbers out Thursday show that Americans spent a lot of their paychecks on retail last month. U.S. retail sales were strong in May, rising about eight-tenths of a percent from a month earlier. That may sound small, but it’s the biggest one-month jump since last November. Among the merchants that got a lot of love are those that sell building materials.

