Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/06/business/three-billboards-over-sunset-boulevard/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Netflix is said to be making an offer on an outdoor advertising company with signs in all the right places, if you are a Hollywood insider.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.