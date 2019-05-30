Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Disney and Netflix threaten to pull out of Georgia over new abortion law

Disney and Netflix threaten to pull out of Georgia over new abortion law

May 30, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Netflix, Disney, WarnerMedia threaten to leave Georgia

Sabri Ben-Achour May 30, 2019
The Netflix offices in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Netflix, Disney and now WarnerMedia have all said that they would consider pulling production out of the state of Georgia if its controversial new abortion law goes into effect. Georgia has been a Southern base for Hollywood, thanks to generous tax credits. Netflix filmed “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” in the state; Disney made “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” there. Disney and Netflix described their positions in terms of their employees, saying workers (read: stars and high-profile talent) might not want to work in Georgia under such a law. 

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.