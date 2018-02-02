Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/02/economy/pace-job-creation-has-been-slowing/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The pace of job creation has declined every year since a post-recession peak of 250,000 per month in 2014. Last year, job creation was down to about 170,000 per month. And it could slow even more over the next couple of years. That’s because with unemployment so low, employers are having a harder time finding available workers. Baby Boomers are retiring and population growth is slower today than it was in the past. Still, the Department of Labor predicts some job categories will grow at a strong pace in the next decade, including education, health care, construction and work in the oil and gas fields.

