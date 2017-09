Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/20/economy/puerto-rico-debt-problems-confound-hurricane-recovery/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

How do you get an already beaten-down economy back up and running when there's literally no electricity? By mid-day Wednesday the entire island of Puerto Rico was without power in the wake of Hurricane Maria. There's massive flooding and damage to buildings, public infrastructure and the power grid. And the ramifications are going to play out over the long economic term.

