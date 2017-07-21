Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/21/business/ge-s-latest-earnings-are-last-chance-showing-immelt/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Electric is expected to report its second quarter earnings before the markets open today . It’ll be longtime CEO Jeffrey Immelt’s last chance to seal his legacy at the company before stepping down at the end of the month. GE’s stock has earned the distinction of being the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average during Immelt’s tenure. The challenge of boosting profits and GE’s many divisions will fall to incoming chief John Flannery.

