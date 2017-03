Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/22/sustainability/water-water-everywhere-california-no-way-hold-it/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

California’s had one of the wettest winters on record — more than twice as much rain and snow as in an average year. That's especially wild since we're six years into a historic drought. But California doesn't have enough dams, reservoirs or other storage. So instead of using it, all that precipitation just joins the Pacific Ocean.

