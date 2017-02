02/06/2017: The retirement crisis

Nearly 100 tech companies, including giants like Apple, Facebook, Google and Netflix, filed a legal brief Sunday challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban. We'll look at what that brief can do and how much of it is symbolic. Plus, it's no secret that Trump watches a lot of cable news, and advertisers are catching on. Then, we'll look at two very different crises in this country: a lack of retirement savings and missing railroad crossings on GPS.