04/02/2018: Markets couldn't ignore a brewing trade war forever

Wall Street finally reacted to the escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China today, and sliding tech stocks contributed to what was a pretty manic Monday for markets. We'll kick off the show with everything you need to know. Then: We'll zoom in a bit on Amazon, which took fire from President Donald Trump's Twitter account again today. Is it true that USPS is giving Amazon a sweetheart deal? (No.) Plus: Restaurant workers are pushing for their own #MeToo moment.