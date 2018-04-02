CLOSE

MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN MARKETPLACE

Keep public service journalism going strong.

donate
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

04/02/2018: Markets couldn't ignore a brewing trade war forever

Wall Street finally reacted to the escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China today, and sliding tech stocks contributed to what was a pretty manic Monday for markets. We'll kick off the show with everything you need to know. Then: We'll zoom in a bit on Amazon, which took fire from President Donald Trump's Twitter account again today. Is it true that USPS is giving Amazon a sweetheart deal? (No.) Plus: Restaurant workers are pushing for their own #MeToo moment.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Everything Now [Explicit]
Arcade Fire
Listen and Buy Now
City Music
Kevin Morby
Listen and Buy Now
Goodness
Emancipator
Listen and Buy Now
Severed
The Decemberists
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.