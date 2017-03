Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/20/economy/mid-day-update/032017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now accepting proposals from contractors who want to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. We'll take a look at the criteria the federal government are asking for. Next, we'll talk about Nevada's push for solar energy over coal and fossil fuel, and then look at one grassroots group's efforts to help provide homeless women with feminine hygiene products.