Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Your tax refund may shrink this year
Apr 5, 2023

Your tax refund may shrink this year

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Blame it on dried-up pandemic tax credits. Plus, a tearful goodbye between neighbors marks a new (business) beginning.

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

People have moved billions from bank accounts to money market funds. What are those?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 5, 2023
This type of mutual fund invests in short-term, low-risk debt. Currently they're earning higher interest than savings accounts.
Depositors have been moving cash into money market mutual funds in search of higher interest income as well as safety because of the shaky condition of some banks.
courtneyk/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"Due diligence" is part of the vernacular. But what does it really mean?

by Matt Levin
Apr 5, 2023
Recent scandals involving FTX and Frank leave some wondering if enough research was done on the startups, and who was supposed to do it.
JPMorgan recently bought the financial planning startup Frank for about $175 million but says its owner lied about its number of users.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The class of 2023 is graduating into a challenging job market

by Reema Khrais and Sarah Leeson
Apr 5, 2023
The jobless rate for young workers has jumped since late 2021 and loan repayment is back on the table. Soon-to-be grads are scrambling.
New grads are entering a tougher hiring environment than last year's class. "There are jobs," says Wall Street Journal reporter Lindsay Ellis, but "it is a longer journey than many soon-to-be college grads would like."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

How one neighbor’s move helped another’s business dream come true

by Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 5, 2023
When Bonnie Rough’s beloved next-door neighbors moved away, they created space for her to launch a short-term rental business.
Bonnie Rough, a writer and urban farmer, with an armful of Stuttgarter onions she grew in summer 2020.
Courtesy Bonnie Rough
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Your tax refund may be smaller this year

by Samantha Fields
Apr 5, 2023
Pandemic tax credits have dried up, like the temporary expansion of the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.
Without pandemic-era expanded tax credits, low- and middle-income families will likely see lower tax returns.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fast food menu hacks are taking over TikTok

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 5, 2023
They create both chaos and money-making opportunities for businesses.
The rise of social media and digital ordering has spawned a slew of menu hacks and complex orders.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:56 PM PDT
19:02
4:03 PM PDT
27:42
1:31 PM PDT
1:50
7:39 AM PDT
9:07
3:00 AM PDT
36:10
2:34 AM PDT
9:33
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Why Trump's arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington
Marketplace Morning Report
Why Trump's arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington
Your tax refund may be smaller this year
Your tax refund may be smaller this year
The class of 2023 is graduating into a challenging job market
The class of 2023 is graduating into a challenging job market
Chapter 3: Race and rumor
The Uncertain Hour
Chapter 3: Race and rumor