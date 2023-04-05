Your tax refund may shrink this year
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Blame it on dried-up pandemic tax credits. Plus, a tearful goodbye between neighbors marks a new (business) beginning.
Segments From this episode
People have moved billions from bank accounts to money market funds. What are those?
This type of mutual fund invests in short-term, low-risk debt. Currently they're earning higher interest than savings accounts.
"Due diligence" is part of the vernacular. But what does it really mean?
Recent scandals involving FTX and Frank leave some wondering if enough research was done on the startups, and who was supposed to do it.
The class of 2023 is graduating into a challenging job market
The jobless rate for young workers has jumped since late 2021 and loan repayment is back on the table. Soon-to-be grads are scrambling.
How one neighbor’s move helped another’s business dream come true
When Bonnie Rough’s beloved next-door neighbors moved away, they created space for her to launch a short-term rental business.
Your tax refund may be smaller this year
Pandemic tax credits have dried up, like the temporary expansion of the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.
Fast food menu hacks are taking over TikTok
They create both chaos and money-making opportunities for businesses.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer