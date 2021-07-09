Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Will the hearing aid market pick up Biden’s message on monopolies?
Jul 9, 2021

Also, states are cutting off unemployment benefits, we check on the electric vehicle market and learn about a light pollution battle in Texas.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Lawsuits challenge states' authority to cut unemployment benefits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 9, 2021
About half of states have ended at least some enhanced federal support, which were funded to run through September.
Several state lawsuits aim to challenge officials who are curtailing federal assistance for jobless workers before the September end date.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Biden administration seeks broader access to hearing aids

by Amy Scott
Jul 9, 2021
Just 14% of the 48 million Americans with hearing loss use them, partly because of cost. Biden wants to speed up efforts for over-the-counter sales.
President Joe Biden's executive order on competition could provide a boost to hearing aid accessibility, something many Americans need but still live without.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
My Economy

In this North Carolina toy shop, business is up — including back orders

by Sean McHenry
Jul 9, 2021
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys, describes how back orders are taking up more of her time.
Ali Cat Toys is a much busier place than it was in 2020.
Courtesy Irene Kesselman
In West Texas, astronomers worry about growing oilfield light pollution

by Travis Bubenik
Jul 9, 2021
A major Texas observatory is trying to convince oil and gas companies to minimize light pollution from drilling rigs and gas plants.
A view of McDonald Observatory in West Texas. Astronomers have grown concerned about light pollution from oilfield activity in the region, and the observatory has worked to educate companies on alternative “dark sky-friendly” lighting methods.
Damond Benningfield/McDonald Observatory
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Antenna Bonobo
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Guess Who's Back Scarface, JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel
Star Roving Slowdive
Mama Spice Girls

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
