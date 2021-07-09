Will the hearing aid market pick up Biden’s message on monopolies?
Also, states are cutting off unemployment benefits, we check on the electric vehicle market and learn about a light pollution battle in Texas.
Segments From this episode
Lawsuits challenge states' authority to cut unemployment benefits
About half of states have ended at least some enhanced federal support, which were funded to run through September.
Biden administration seeks broader access to hearing aids
Just 14% of the 48 million Americans with hearing loss use them, partly because of cost. Biden wants to speed up efforts for over-the-counter sales.
In this North Carolina toy shop, business is up — including back orders
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys, describes how back orders are taking up more of her time.
In West Texas, astronomers worry about growing oilfield light pollution
A major Texas observatory is trying to convince oil and gas companies to minimize light pollution from drilling rigs and gas plants.
