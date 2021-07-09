In this North Carolina toy shop, business is up — including back orders
Business is coming back to Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, after a difficult 2020. Foot traffic is making a return, prices are increasing and supply back orders abound.
“We are seeing a lot of back orders,” said Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys. “We just started a new file folder because we have so many back orders. There’s a lot more invoices, there’s a lot more calls to be made to pay bills. It’s more time-consuming for my staff to kind of match orders to packing slips.”
