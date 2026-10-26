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Oct 26, 2026

When ChatGPT writes your obituary

Donna Guthrie had been thinking about how she wants to be remembered. So, she tasked her AI chatbot with laying the foundation of her obituary.

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When ChatGPT writes your obituary
EvgeniyShkolenko/Getty Images

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Donna Guthrie had obituaries on her mind after her brother passed away in May. She recently celebrated her 80th birthday and started wondering how she might be remembered. So, she asked ChatGPT to write her obituary. It's the topic of today's “Uncanny AI,” our regular segment about our sometimes unsettling experiences with this tech.

Plus, we asked Michelle Huang, a technologist and artist who explores the use of AI for wonder, if this is creepy or healthy.

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