At the Belcourt Theatre, you can see everything (including the documentary)

Despite cost of living and inflation driving up prices, the Belcourt Theatre is still doing brisk business, particularly on the heels of the documentary, “You Can See Everything,” which sold out multiple nights at the theater.

Stephanie Silverman, the executive director of the Belcourt, says that the theater’s focus on affordability and accessibility means Nashville residents are still able to preserve their love for the movies.

“We are seeing a general enthusiasm for being in the movie theater,” Silverman said, “and it's just music to our ears.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal checked in with Silverman about the movie-showing business.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.