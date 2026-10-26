What's in AI's next chapter?

Investors are hoping to get some spoilers in this week’s earnings calls.
But it remains to be seen whether it’s the hero, or the antihero.
Five major central banks meet this week at a moment when inflation remains stubbornly above target across the developed world.
Stephanie Silverman, the executive director of the Belcourt Theatre, has hopes for a movie-filled holiday season, despite increases in cost of living in Nashville.
The periodic table’s second element is used in the manufacture of mirochips and operation of MRIs, among many other products. But the rest of the world is facing a major shortage.
Investors are demanding even higher interest rates on long-term government bonds, because right now, there are a number of factors that could cause the value to fall.
A federal program promises to pay for farmland preservation. Few land owners are taking advantage.