How "Neon Tom" made a 40-year career out of neon signs

Tom Brickler, known as “Neon Tom,” runs Neon Shop Fishtail, which makes custom neon signs. He has run the store since 1986 and made neon signs for stores, hotels, movies, TV shows, and more

Neon sign technology has changed over the past 40 years, but Brickler's passion for his work hasn't. Courtesy of Brickler

The technology behind the signs has changed over the years — namely, they’re not actually made with neon anymore. LEDs are the norm now, because they’re more durable, less expensive to fix, and not as energy-hungry.

But Brickler said his passion for neon has never dwindled. In the 40 years since he opened his store, he said it’s the relationships with his customers across the city that he cherishes the most.

“I'll go wherever anybody wants a neon sign,” Brickler said. “And I've become such good friends with people all across the city.”

To listen to Neon Tom’s story, use the audio player above.