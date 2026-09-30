Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Sep 30, 2026

How "Neon Tom" made a 40-year career out of neon signs

Tom Brickler has run Neon Shop Fishtail, a shop that makes custom neon signs, for four decades in Chicago amid an ever-changing lighting landscape.

My Economyby Mika Ellison
Download
Tom Brickler, known as "Neon Tom," has been selling custom neon signs for 40 years from his business on the north side of Chicago.
Tom Brickler, known as "Neon Tom," has been selling custom neon signs for 40 years from his business on the north side of Chicago.
Courtesy of Brickler

Tom Brickler, known as “Neon Tom,” runs Neon Shop Fishtail, which makes custom neon signs. He has run the store since 1986 and made neon signs for stores, hotels, movies, TV shows, and more

A man stands behind a desk surrounded by neon signs
Neon sign technology has changed over the past 40 years, but Brickler's passion for his work hasn't.
Courtesy of Brickler

The technology behind the signs has changed over the years — namely, they’re not actually made with neon anymore. LEDs are the norm now, because they’re more durable, less expensive to fix, and not as energy-hungry.

But Brickler said his passion for neon has never dwindled. In the 40 years since he opened his store, he said it’s the relationships with his customers across the city that he cherishes the most.

“I'll go wherever anybody wants a neon sign,” Brickler said. “And I've become such good friends with people all across the city.”

To listen to Neon Tom’s story, use the audio player above.

More from My Economy

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    7 hours ago
    25:26
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    14 hours ago
    6:33
  • Million Bazillion
    19 hours ago
    12:18
  • Marketplace Tech
    19 hours ago
    7:13
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    6 days ago
    39:00
  • Make Me Smart
    4 months ago
    24:33