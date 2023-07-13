This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Why you should pay attention to bank earnings
Jul 13, 2023

Why you should pay attention to bank earnings

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Plus: After a year of disinflation, which price gains were transitory and which are proving stubborn?

Segments From this episode

What to look for as bank earnings reports start rolling in

by Samantha Fields
Jul 13, 2023
Coming after a series of bank failures, the quarterly results indicate the sector's financial condition and offer clues about the larger economy.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Will inflation continue to come down?

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 13, 2023
Inflation has eased in many areas that had temporary spikes, from airfares to used cars. Persistent, underlying inflation is harder to tackle.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Asylum seekers are overwhelming shelters in some cities — can rental assistance help?

by Tessa Weinberg
Jul 13, 2023
In Chicago, a lack of affordable housing, unwilling landlords and overstretched nonprofits can make the wait for an apartment a long one.
A truck filled with secondhand furniture at Chicago Furniture Bank's Brighton Park warehouse waits to be driven to deliveries across the city on June 14, 2023.
Tessa Weinberg for Marketplace
Take me out to the cricket game? Investors launch a professional league for the U.S.

by Henry Epp
Jul 13, 2023
Major League Cricket is starting with modest ambitions — a two-week season — but it hopes the game's popularity will spread in the U.S.
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. Cricket has a huge fan base in South Asia, and Major League Cricket hopes to take the sport pro in the United States.
Randy Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
It may not have a cantina, but this Virginia spaceport is firing up its local economy

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 13, 2023
Last year, the world set a Space Age record by launching more than 180 rockets into orbit. And every launch pumps money into local coffers.
The control room in NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. About 2,000 people work at the center.
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
My Economy

A yacht broker turned her love of sailing into a career where there's "only room for growth"

by Sarah Leeson
Jul 13, 2023
"I started out with just my backpack, and a boat that I bought for $2,000, and a dinghy and a hammer," said broker Emily Greenberg.
Emily Greenberg brokers yachts along the East Coast.
Photo Credit: Emily Greenberg
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

