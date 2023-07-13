Why you should pay attention to bank earnings
Plus: After a year of disinflation, which price gains were transitory and which are proving stubborn?
Segments From this episode
What to look for as bank earnings reports start rolling in
Coming after a series of bank failures, the quarterly results indicate the sector's financial condition and offer clues about the larger economy.
Will inflation continue to come down?
Inflation has eased in many areas that had temporary spikes, from airfares to used cars. Persistent, underlying inflation is harder to tackle.
Asylum seekers are overwhelming shelters in some cities — can rental assistance help?
In Chicago, a lack of affordable housing, unwilling landlords and overstretched nonprofits can make the wait for an apartment a long one.
Take me out to the cricket game? Investors launch a professional league for the U.S.
Major League Cricket is starting with modest ambitions — a two-week season — but it hopes the game's popularity will spread in the U.S.
It may not have a cantina, but this Virginia spaceport is firing up its local economy
Last year, the world set a Space Age record by launching more than 180 rockets into orbit. And every launch pumps money into local coffers.
A yacht broker turned her love of sailing into a career where there's "only room for growth"
"I started out with just my backpack, and a boat that I bought for $2,000, and a dinghy and a hammer," said broker Emily Greenberg.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer