My Economy

A yacht broker turned her love of sailing into a career where there’s “only room for growth”

Sarah Leeson Jul 13, 2023
Emily Greenberg brokers yachts along the East Coast. Photo Credit: Emily Greenberg
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
"My Economy" tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

In economic measures, the ocean gets a lot of attention for its role in shipping and trade. For some though, the ocean is still a place for business, but in a much less macro context. In particular, in 2022, the global yacht market was valued at $8.91 billion.

Emily Greenberg is a broker for Sunshine Cruising Yachts. She works on the East Coast, frequently from Long Island, New York, and Oriental, North Carolina. She joined Marketplace to share how she got her start in the industry and how she found her place on the sea.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of "My Economy."









